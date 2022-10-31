Crawford runs at state
Poynette junior Tanis Crawford finished 45th in the Division 3 boys race at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.

 Photo by Kevin Wilson

Tanis Crawford finished his 2022 cross country campaign with a flourish.

Running at the WIAA Division 3 State Meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, the Poynette runner improved his time from last year by leaps and bounds, finishing 45th overall in a time of 17:46.