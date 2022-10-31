Tanis Crawford finished his 2022 cross country campaign with a flourish.
Running at the WIAA Division 3 State Meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, the Poynette runner improved his time from last year by leaps and bounds, finishing 45th overall in a time of 17:46.
“To put that in some perspective, there were 866 Division 3 varsity boys that raced at the sectional races last weekend,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for the Pumas. “45th puts him right around the top 5% of those runners. If JV runners are included, he is easily in the top 5% of all D3 runners in the entire state. Tanis ran 1:09 faster than he did last season on the same course and improved his finish by 53 places.”
Crawford was Poynette’s lone representative at the state meet. Building on his experience from 2021, Crawford devised a strategy that worked.
“He ran a very smart race, as he has done every time the last five to six weeks,” said Frehner. “He crossed the mile mark in 56th place and slowly moved up. In the uphill and difficult last 600 meters, he passed five to six guys, who did not have as much left.”
With his late-season surge, Crawford became one of only nine boys in the 51-year history of Poynette cross country to run at the state meet two times.
“It was a great finish to Tanis's junior season,” said Frehner. “His improvement over the last five to six weeks has been outstanding. We have spent the last month or so keying off a runner from Marshall, who had beaten Tanis at the first meet of the season by 1:24 and only beat Tanis by 3 seconds on Saturday. His mental toughness and competitiveness were really evident during that stretch.”