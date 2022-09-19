Fifth place wasn’t a bad showing for the Poynette boys’ cross country team, but sophomore Piper Johnson stole the show.
Friday’s Rio Invite had a host of tough teams. The Pumas had a good day, though.
Fifth place wasn’t a bad showing for the Poynette boys’ cross country team, but sophomore Piper Johnson stole the show.
Friday’s Rio Invite had a host of tough teams. The Pumas had a good day, though.
“The boys’ field was very competitive, as we ran pretty well but were simply up against some better teams,” said Kevin Frehner, head coach for Poynette. “Tanis Crawford ran one of his best races to finish eighth and earn a medal. He ran over a minute faster than he did last year on the same course.”
Out of 12 schools, the Puma boys finished fifth, as Isaiah Gauer and Garret Johnson finished 19th and 20th, respectively, to earn medals.
“Isaiah ran his best race of the season to date,” said Frehner. “These two guys did a great job working together throughout the race. They traded off leading multiple times during the race. Both boys have earned medals in their last two races. Dominic Graeme ran almost a minute faster than last year at the same race.”
Meanwhile, the Poynette girls turned in an incomplete. The Pumas didn’t have enough girls finish the race to record a team score.
“We had to declare varsity runners before the race started and for a variety of reasons, we did not have enough of those girls finish,” said Frehner. “If our top two junior varsity runners would have been scored in the varsity race, we would have won the meet by over 10 points.”
Frehner said there were three outstanding performances for the varsity girls, as Johnson ended up as the meet’s individual winner. It was the first victory of her career.
“She did a really nice job of maintaining her focus and reeling in a girl who had beaten her last week,” said Frehner. “Felicia Ritzke earned a medal for her sixth-place finish. Felicia has raced well at this invite in the past, and she ran with great confidence again. Finally, freshman Zayne Hushagen finished 20th to earn the first medal of her career.”
As for Poynette’s girls’ JV team, the Pumas dominated, taking the top six places and earning
a perfect team score of 15 points. Each of the six girls earned medals. They finished in the following order: Madeline Serwe, Harley Seas, Mae Larson, Capri Lapacek, Hope Wadzinski, and Maddie Lee. “Every one of these girls ran very well,” said Frehner. “Serwe would have been our fourth girl overall and would have finished in the top 20 in the varsity race. Harley Seas and Maddie Lee ran well after struggling last week and Mae Larson ran another very competitive race.”
Alex Graeme finished ninth in the JV boys’ race and earned a medal.
Poynette was slated to travel to Baraboo on Tuesday, Sept. 20, for its only meet of this week.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.