It’s the girls’ turn in the spotlight for the Poynette cross country program.
A year ago, the Puma boys had their best showing ever at the WIAA State Division 3 in 2021, but they suffered heavy losses due to graduation.
“We do have four returning letterwinners that are talented but lost the majority of our scoring runners from the team that finished fourth at the WIAA State meet last fall,” said Kevin Frehner, now in his 27th year as Poynette’s head coach. “With only eight boys at this point, we will need to stay healthy and will need some inexperienced runners to show improvement as the season progresses. Hopefully, we can improve enough to be in the top half of the conference meet in October.”
On the girls’ side, Poynette only lost one letterwinner from last year’s squad in Kennedy Pafford, as seven letterwinners return for the Pumas.
“We also have eight new girls out for the team,” said Frehner. “Hopefully, that competition for varsity spots will allow us to improve significantly on our fifth-place finish in the Capitol Conference and seventh place at the WIAA Sectional meet. The top few teams in our conference and sectional return a number of runners, but we hope to move up a number of spots in both races.”
Piper Johnson is healthy and appears ready to lead the Pumas. Frehner said the sophomore runner should have a strong season.
“She was injured at the end of last season and was not able to finish the way we wanted,” said Frehner. “Piper was second in the 1,600-meter run at last spring’s conference track meet as a freshman. Felicia Ritzke is our returning team MVP, and Olivia Regan was our 1-2 runner at the end of last season. Both are looking to earn an all-conference selection, as well.”
There is strength in numbers for the Poynette girls.
“We have good numbers with 17 girls, including eight new girls,” said Frehner. “That depth and the improvement of the rookie runners should provide great competition for varsity spots.”
Overall growth will determine how much improvement the Poynette girls will show in 2022.
“Will our returning runners be better than they were last season?” asked Frehner. “It is great to return so many kids, but in order for our team to be better, they will need to improve on their performance from last year.”
As for the Poynette boys, the Pumas have some talented runners in the fold.
“Junior Tanis Crawford is hoping for a breakout season,” said Frehner. “He was a very valuable member of our state team last fall and was an individual sectional qualifier in track last spring. Lucas Prince was a varsity runner all last fall until an injury ended his season. Finally, Isaiah Gauer is a senior who missed last season with an injury but was our 3-4 runner on a state qualifying team as a sophomore.”
The Puma boys will rely on their experience to go far in 2022. When asked what the strength of the boys’ team is, Frehner responded, “Veteran runners at the top end of our team. We have three very solid runners with varsity experience returning. Senior Garret Johnson would also have been a varsity runner on the majority of teams we compete against.”
In the race for the Capitol Conference titles, Poynette has some ground to make up.
“Lakeside Lutheran is the clear favorite as the defending conference champion with six varsity runners returning,” said Frehner, talking about the boys’ race. “Lodi is also a clear second on paper.”
And what about the girls?
“Luther Prep and Lakeside Lutheran finished in the first two places last fall and return many varsity runners,” said Frehner. “After that, the conference is wide open.”