Making history

The Poynette High School boys’ cross country team took fourth at the WIAA Division 3 State Cross Country meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday. This is the fourth Puma boys’ team to qualify for state in school history and the first time it has happened in back-to-back years. Poynette’s fourth place finish is the highest finish for a boys’ team in school history and tied for the second best finish in program history.

 Contributed

It’s the girls’ turn in the spotlight for the Poynette cross country program.

A year ago, the Puma boys had their best showing ever at the WIAA State Division 3 in 2021, but they suffered heavy losses due to graduation.