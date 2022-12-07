Elizabeth Reddeman has put her injury-plagued past behind her.
For fellow Poynette graduates Elias Ritzke and Katelyn Chadwick, they’re just getting started.
All three former Pumas qualified to run at this year’s NCAA Division III National Cross Country Meet, held Nov. 19 in Lansing, Michigan.
It’s been a long road for Reddeman to get to this point, who figures she had about eight injuries while competing as an undergraduate for the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. With some eligibility left, Reddeman moved on to represent Carroll University in Waukesha, while completing her graduate studies in physical therapy.
“This is my sixth year (in college cross country),” said Reddeman. “I never completed a full season because of all the injuries.”
At Nationals, Reddeman raced to a time of 23:56.9, good enough for 170th place. The women’s race is 6K.
Ritzke is a sophomore at UW-La Crosse, as is Chadwick. In the men’s 8K event at Nationals, Ritzke finished in 26:32.3, running 184th in his first time at the event. He admits to being a little nervous and related, “I didn’t have the greatest race.”
Ritzke added, “It was very busy. There’s a whole lot more people, and I got tripped up. I’d never fallen in a race. I got back up, but there were so many people around me.”
Katelyn Chadwick
Unfortunately for Chadwick, illness prevented her from competing at Nationals, which took place at Forest Akers East Golf Course on the campus of Michigan State University. It was hosted by Olivet College and the Greater Lansing Sports Authority.
A 2021 Poynette graduate, Chadwick finished 15th at the NCAA regional met for UW-La Crosse, a result that earned her all-region honors. She helped her team qualify for Nationals with an at-large bid.
As a freshman, Chadwick was an alternate for an Eagles team that reached Nationals. Transitioning from high school to college running wasn’t easy, but Chadwick’s been enjoying the ride. Her goal for this season was to become a scoring runner for the Eagles. Expanding her mileage in offseason workouts did the trick, as she went from 40 a week to 50.
While UW-La Crosse has elite runners at the top of the lineup, the Eagles also have a great deal of depth. To break through as a scoring runner was a big deal for Chadwick.
“I have more confidence now,” said Chadwick. “It was a matter of believing I could be up there with those runners.”
Known for having a strong kick, Chadwick is hoping to perform better or at least the same next season. She said she’s happy with how her sophomore season went, especially since she stayed healthy for most of it. Then, she caught Covid, preventing her from going to Nationals.
Next up for Chadwick, after a two-week break, is the track season, as she’s looking to compete this year in the steeplechase. It’s something she tried last year. A 3K race with hurdles and water barriers each lap, steeplechase runners must jump over the pits of water.
“The coaches said that because I’m tall and played other sports, it’s easier for me to get over the hurdles,” said Chadwick.
Elizabeth Reddeman
Reddeman, a 2017 Poynette graduate, finished 25th at regionals for Carroll University, earning her all-region honors. With that result, she also qualified for nationals as an individual. Her coaches at UW-Oshkosh talked with their counterparts at Carroll to pave the way for Reddeman to run there. This was her second and final season at Carroll.
Reddeman said she’s had “the whole spectrum” of injuries, including a couple of stress fractures – one in her left foot and the other in her left tibia. She’s had calf strains and quad strains. Her junior year, Reddeman got a stress fracture in her femur. She said it was a complete fracture, and when it was discovered, she was sent to the emergency room. Then came a problem with her hip.
“I had so many people telling me to stop running,” said Reddeman, ‘but I’m not sure what I’d do without it.”
Reddeman didn’t make it through her senior cross country season at UW-Oshkosh. Surgery ended it in November, but she did return for track. There would be more cross country in her future, though, at Carroll.
“I think deep down I love running, whether I’m on my own or with training,” said Reddeman. “So, I figured, why not compete? Things didn’t go as well as I wanted at UW-Oshkosh, but I got a second chance at Carroll. Now, I’m finally in shape. Last year, I wasn’t expecting to go to Nationals, but I got really close. This year, I set a goal of getting there, and I barely made it, but it was very exciting.”
Reddeman had to wait to find out if she qualified for Nationals. It was nerve-wracking, but then, she got good news.
“After all the injuries, to crawl back up and finish by going to Nationals, it was very relieving,” said Reddeman. “I didn’t find out until the day after regionals.”
It was cold at Nationals, with the temperature hovering about 8 degrees. “It had been snowing several days before,” said Reddeman. It was also windy, with snow drifts on the course. The number of spectators caught her off guard.
“It’s a little overwhelming,” said Reddeman. “Being at Carroll, there are not a lot of big meets.”
With all the people watching, Reddeman couldn’t find those quiet spots in a race where she usually finds time to focus. Now that she’s pretty much retired from cross country, she still has some eligibility for track, but she also has clinicals to go through to prepare for her physical therapy career. Whether or not she can run track depends on where her clinicals take place.
Elias Ritzke
Ritzke graduated from Poynette in 2020 and raced to 36th at regionals. He and the Eagles qualified for Nationals with an at-large bid. That made the experience so much sweeter.
“In high school, we never made it as a team,” said Ritzke, who felt comfortable running at Nationals alongside his teammates. “It kept me calm and ready to race.”
Ritzke said he made a jump his sophomore season, running faster and more consistently. The day he was interviewed for this story, Ritzke also started practicing for the indoor and outdoor track season. He figures to run the 3K and mile events, and he’s hoping to get points for UW-La Crosse at the conference meet.
Going back to Nationals and placing higher is the goal for Ritzke next cross-country season. Despite being disappointed with his race at Nationals this year, he said it was a good overall experience. He can’t wait for another crack at it.