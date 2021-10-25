What a late-season run it was for the Poynette High School football team.
Unfortunately, the Pumas’ postseason ended early with a 56-14 Level 1 WIAA Division 5 playoff loss on Friday, Oct. 22.
“Belleville is a very good team in all areas,” said Poynette Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “They have very good skill kids and have an excellent line to go along with them. We knew we would need to not give up many big plays and we weren't able to do that consistently enough. We also weren't able to move the ball as well as we needed to in order to keep their offense off of the field.”
Poynette finished the regular season on a four-game winning streak, beating Adams-Friendship, Mauston and Wautoma to go with a forfeit from Montello/Princeton/Green Lake. The Pumas end up 5-4 overall.
Belleville scored a pair of touchdowns in the first quarter, before Poynette cut the deficit in half when Jimmy Heath rushed for a 4-yard touchdown. Hunter Webster kicked the extra point to make it 14-7.
The Wildcats, however, added two more scores in the second quarter, extending their advantage to 28-7 by halftime. Three more Belleville touchdowns in the third quarter ended any hopes of a Poynette comeback.
At the 8:14 mark of the fourth quarter, Poynette’s Dylan Elsing ran it in from 7 yards out for the Pumas’ only other score.
In addition to rushing for 111 yards on 19 carries, Heath completed 3-of-11 passes for 41 yards, while Elsing collected 45 yards on 14 rushing attempts.
Brock Chadwick finished with three catches for Poynette, while Elsing had one reception for 30 yards and led the Pumas in tackles with six. Chadwick totaled five tackles, as did William Plenty. Aiden Klosky, O’Dea and Owen Bahr each had four tackles.
Avery O’Dea returned five kickoffs for 58 yards.
“It wasn't obviously the result we wanted, but I'm extremely proud of the way our guys rebounded this year to win our last four regular season games and qualify for the playoffs,” said Kallungi. “Their work ethic and attitudes were excellent all season. The seniors did a great job of setting the tone and leading by example.”