Dylan Elsing sent everyone home happy, except the Adams-Friendship football team.
His 2-yard touchdown plunge in overtime was the difference, as Poynette outlasted the Green Devils 26-20 on Friday at home. It was the Pumas’ first South Central Conference win of the year.
“I couldn't be happier with the guys' efforts Friday night,” said Poynette Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “We knew it was going to be a tough, physical game for four quarters, and it ended up being more than that – going into overtime.”
The Pumas were resilient in improving to 2-3 overall and 1-3 in league play. Adams-Friendship is now 2-2 in the South Central and 3-4 overall.
“Each time we were faced with adversity, whether it was a penalty, a turnover or a big momentum swing, we were able to answer,” said Kallungi. “We didn't flinch or hang our heads, we just found a way to play the next play and make something happen.”
Adams-Friendship was able to draw first blood, as Aidan Livingston ran it in from 2 yards out, but Jimmy Heath found Hunter Borgan for a 35-yard touchdown pass at the 1:34 mark of the first quarter to tie the game at 6-6.
That’s how it stayed until the third quarter, when Heath scored on a 7-yard run and ran it in for the two-point conversion to make it 14-6.
Adams-Friendship’s Lincoln Smith threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Ian Cole to close the gap to 14-12, before Heath raced 66 yards to paydirt for Poynette.
The Green Devils were able to knot the score with 45 seconds remaining, as Smith reached the end zone and tossed a pass for the two-point conversion.
But the Pumas would not be denied, as Elsing scored to give Poynette a crucial victory.
Heath had a monster game for the Pumas, throwing for 60 yards and a score, while also rushing for 246 yards on 30 carries and two touchdowns. Elsing finished with 30 rushing yards on 12 attempts.
Borgan led Poynette receivers with two catches for 52 yards, including a touchdown catch.
The defense was led by Owen Bahr, who racked up 12 tackles, as Elsing finished with nine. Brock Chadwick had six tackles and an interception for Poynette. Avery O’Dea also collected six tackles.
“It was definitely a big win and one that we need to use to build off of for next week,” said Kallungi.
Poynette travels to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake on Friday.