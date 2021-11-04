Those who stayed to the end were richly rewarded.
After a rough start this fall, the Poynette High School football team gave Puma fans some excitement by running the table the last four games of the regular season.
The winning streak allowed Poynette to reach the WIAA Division 5 playoffs with a 5-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in the Pumas’ first year back in the South Central Conference in about 15 years.
“We’re definitely very happy with how we finished,” said Pumas Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “The beginning of the year, there were some things that were out of our control.”
It all started with a rousing 23-22 comeback victory over Howards Grove, as a safety by Owen Bahr and a 60-yard kickoff return by Jimmy Heath lifted the Pumas to victory. It was the second 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Heath.
A player for Howards Grove then tested positive for COVID-19, leading the Pumas to be considered close contacts. That led to the cancellation of the next week’s game against Pardeeville. It was supposed to be Poynette’s first game against its Columbia County neighbors this century.
The Pumas had their own COVID issues, which left them shorthanded against Westfield on Sept. 17.
“Some younger guys got some great experience against Westfield,” said Kallungi. “A lot of our senior class was in quarantine.”
Those who suited up gained valuable playing time. Kallungi said that kind of opportunity doesn’t come along very often.
Poynette’s 26-8 loss at Westfield capped off a three-game losing streak that left the Pumas’ playoff hopes in shambles. Prairie du Chien beat Poynette 30-13 on Sept. 3, followed by a 36-7 loss to Wisconsin Dells on Sept. 10.
Things could have completely gone south, but a 26-20 win over Adams-Friendship on Sept. 24 got the Pumas back on track. Dylan Elsing scored the winning touchdown late on a 2-yard plunge, as Heath rushed for a game-high 246 yards.
What prevented a bigger slide?
“Just the attitude,” said Kallungi. “They came to practice wanting to work, wanting to get better. There was no grumbling, no complaining, no griping, especially early in the season.”
Kallungi commended the team’s seniors for setting an example for the underclassmen.
The Pumas unexpectedly got Oct. 1 off, as Montello/Princeton/Green Lake forfeited due to a rash of injuries.
Refreshed and ready for a late season run, Poynette was itching to get back at it against Mauston on Oct. 8. The Pumas won in a rout 40-8, as Heath ran for 205 yards and four touchdowns and Elsing racked up 114 yards on 15 carries, to go with 11 tackles on defense. The Poynette ground game accounted for 330 yards.
“I think first of all the memory that will stick with me is that Mauston game,” said Kallungi. “That’s where we put everything together. It was our homecoming game, and it was senior night, as well as their last home game playing together. And on paper, they had a better record.”
The Pumas still needed one more win to secure a playoff berth. They got it on the road at Wautoma, emerging with a 28-18 victory. The Poynette running game again was clicking on all cylinders, as Heath gained 165 yards, Brock Chadwick carried the ball six times for 68 yards and Elsing finished with 84 yards. Chadwick and Elsing also combined for 15 tackles and they each had an interception.
In Level 1 of the playoffs, Poynette lost to Belleville 56-14. Saying goodbye to the program are seniors Chadwick, Heath, Bahr, Elsing, Logan Wagner, Karl Hanousek, Jeremiah Nelson, William Plenty and Clayton Nehls.