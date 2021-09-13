Early drives deep into Wisconsin Dells territory didn’t yield points.
That, and an inability to prevent the unbeaten Chiefs from scoring on explosive plays doomed the Poynette High School football team in a 36-7 home loss on Friday.
"We were able to run the ball with some success early in the game, but weren't able to finish drives,” said Pumas Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “Then defensively we did a pretty good job, especially early, but the Dells hit a couple of big plays when we'd have a breakdown here or there. Give them credit, their defense bent, but didn't break and they definitely have a big-play capable offense."
With the loss, Poynette falls to 1-2 overall on the season and 0-2 in South Central Conference play.
The Pumas, who rushed for 213 yards as a team, travel to Westfield on Friday.
Braden Buss passed for three touchdowns and 144 yards to lead the Dells, now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the league. Two of the scoring strikes came in the first half, as the Chiefs took a 22-0 lead into the halftime intermission.
An 86-yard touchdown run by Jacob Rockwell in the third quarter was a backbreaker for Poynette.
For the Pumas, Jimmy Heath ran for 62 yards on 18 carries and cashed in the only Pumas score with an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter. Reggie Buss kicked the extra point.
Heath also completed 4-of-11 passes for 12 yards, while Hunter Borgan was 1-for-2 in passing.
Brock Chadwick racked 33 yards on the ground on two rushing attempts, while totaling a team-high seven tackles on defense.
Dylan Elsing caught two passes for 10 yards and finished with six tackles, while Owen Bahr totaled four tackles.
Landon McCormick averaged 34.5 yards on two punts for Poynette.