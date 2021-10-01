Montello/Princeton/Green Lake has forfeited its scheduled game Friday against the Poynette High School football team.
By virtue of the forfeit, the Pumas move to 3-3 overall on the season and 2-3 in the South Central Conference. Poynette learned of the forfeit on Thursday.
Poynette Head Coach Greg Kallungi said Montello/Princeton/Green Lake apparently had too many injuries to field a team this week.
The Pumas will not play this week. Meanwhile, Montello/Princeton/Green Lake will play Greenwood in an 8-player football game.
Next up for Poynette, who also had its non-conference game against Pardeeville in Week 2 cancelled due to COVID-19 protocols, is a home game against Mauston on Friday, Oct. 8.