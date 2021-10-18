The trials and tribulations of a weird regular season are behind them.
Persevering through cancelations and COVID issues, the Poynette High School football earned a trip to the WIAA Division 5 playoffs after outlasting Wautoma Friday night for a 28-18 victory.
It’s a prize the Pumas earned. They aren’t taking it for granted.
“I'm very happy for our seniors for helping to lead us to accomplishing our goal of getting back into the playoffs,” said Poynette Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “It's been a crazy year and a half for everyone so it's huge to accomplish a goal like that.”
Seeded No. 5, the Pumas (5-3 overall, 4-3 in South Central Conference play), will travel to No. 4 seeded Belleville on Friday for the opening round of the postseason.
Poynette started off on the right foot, with Dylan Elsing scoring on a 7-yard at the six-minute mark of the first quarter. Almost three minutes later, the Pumas stretched their lead to 14-0 on the strength of a 45-yard ramble by Brock Chadwick. Hunter Webster kicked both extra points.
Wautoma got on the board early in the second quarter, as Sam Weiss connected with Christian Weiss on a 32-yard touchdown pass. The try for a two-point conversion failed, leaving Poynette with a 14-6 advantage with 10:41 to go in the half.
Four minutes later, Jimmy Heath crashed in from 4 yards out for another Pumas’ touchdown. Webster’s extra-point kick made it 21-6.
Wautoma made things interesting in the third quarter, as the Weiss connection struck again for a 19-yard touchdown pass and Sam Weiss scooped up a fumble and returned it 58 yards for another score.
Clinging to a slim three-point lead, Poynette responded, as Elsing struck paydirt with a 3-yard touchdown run, with Webster nailing the extra-point kick to make it 28-18.
“I thought the guys did a great job of not flinching in the third quarter when a few bounces went against us,” said Kallungi. “We did a good job of sticking to what we do and keeping at it. Friday night was a great team win with everyone pitching in.”
The Pumas’ ground game chewed up 317 yards, with Jimmy Heath accounting for 165 of them on 29 carries. In addition to his two touchdowns, Elsing rushed for 84 yards on 16 carries, as Chadwick had six attempts and totaled 68 yards.
Brett Hackbart threw only two passes, completing one of them for seven yards to Elsing.
Defensively, the Pumas had two interceptions – one by Elsing and the other by Chadwick. Elsing and Owen Bahr led Poynette with eight tackles apiece, while Chadwick and William Plenty finished with seven each.
Now, the Pumas’ attention turns to the playoffs.
“We've got to have a great week of practice to get ready to play a very good Belleville team,” said Kallungi.