The ground game was productive to say the least.
Racking up 330 rushing yards, the Poynette High School football team crushed Mauston on Friday, 40-8, as the Pumas improved to 4-3 overall and 3-3 in South Central Conference play.
“I thought our guys played a great, four-quarter game,” said Poynette Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “Mauston is a good football team, and we knew it would take a great effort to beat them. I thought our offensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and moved people off of the ball. I thought all of our backs ran the ball very hard and we also did a good job of blocking down field.”
Jimmy Heath and Dylan Elsing were a pair of aces for Poynette, as Heath rushed for 205 yards and Elsing ran for 114.
At the 10-minute mark of the first quarter, Heath scored on an 8-yard run, as Hunter Webster kicked the extra point.
Mauston took an 8-7 lead in the second quarter on a touchdown pass from Spenser Lehman to Carver Goodman, with Lehman throwing for the two-point conversion. Goodman ended up with 138 receiving yards on 11 catches.
Poynette went back on top when Elsing ran for a 26-yard touchdown with five minutes left in the half. About four minutes later, Heath struck paydirt again, running it in from 10 yards out. Webster kicked both extra points, as the Pumas moved ahead 21-8 by halftime.
Heath had a huge third quarter, with a 5-yard touchdown run and a 50-yard scoring ramble to extend Poynette’s advantage to 34-8.
Reggie Buss scored Poynette’s sixth touchdown run of the night, plunging in from 1 yard out with two minutes to play. The PAT kick failed.
It didn’t matter. By then, the outcome had been decided.
Elsing had Poynette’s only two catches, finishing with 26 receiving yards. Brett Hackbart completed both of his passes.
On defense, Elsing finished with 11 tackles, while Avery O’Dea finished with eight, and Buss had six. Buss, Clayton Nehls and Hunter Borgan each had a fumble recovery.
“Defensively, we were able to get pressure on their QB, and our secondary did a fantastic job against a very good throwing offense,” said Callungi. “This was a great way to celebrate homecoming and senior night. We've got to build on this now and have another great week of practice to get ready for Wautoma.”
Poynette travels to Wautoma on Friday. If the Pumas win, they would earn a playoff berth.