Just getting in Friday’s game at Westfield was a victory for a shorthanded Poynette High School football team.
Missing several key players, the Pumas couldn’t overcome the Pioneers in a 26-8 South Central Conference loss on Friday. It was next man up for Poynette.
“This week was certainly a challenge for us with the number of guys we had out due to quarantine,” said Poynette Head Coach Greg Callungi. “I was glad that we were able to get the game in, though, and not have to forfeit. A lot of our younger guys definitely got a lot better this week. You can't replicate game experience for improving yourself, so that was huge to get the game in and see those guys compete.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Westfield scored two touchdowns before halftime to take a 14-0 lead. Kashton Kangas threw a pair of touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, as the Pioneers extended their advantage to 26-0.
With 1:23 remaining in the game, Poynette got on the board, as Jimmy Heath rambled 37 yards for the Pumas’ only score. Brock Chadwick ran in the two-point conversion.
“I thought we did a lot of good things Friday night on both sides of the ball,” said Callungi. “Our first two possessions we were able to move the ball deep into their territory but came up just short on critical fourth-down plays. If we had been able to convert there and score on those possessions, I think it would have been a completely different ball game.”
Heath was a dual threat, throwing for 102 yards on 6-of-12 passing, while also rushing for a team-high 183 yards on 18 carries. Chadwick ran for 33 yards on three attempts and caught two passes for 55 receiving yards, while Dylan Elsing totaled 32 yards on eight carries and snared three catches for 34 yards.
Brett Hackbart completed both of his passes.
On defense, Heath and Elsing had 13 tackles apiece, as Chadwick finished with five.
Poynette drops to 1-3 overall and 0-3 in league play, as the Pumas host Adams-Friendship on Friday.
“We're looking forward to getting those guys back this week and having a great week of practice to get ready for Adams,” said Callungi.