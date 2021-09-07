Down only three at the half, the Poynette High School football couldn’t keep up with Prairie du Chien on Friday in a 30-13 nonconference loss.
After a scoreless first quarter, Prairie du Chien got a safety at the 9:08 mark of the second stanza, before Ty Wagner scored on a 4-yard touchdown run and a pass for a two-point conversion made it 10-0.
However, the Pumas, now 1-1 overall, got a late score with 20 seconds left in the first half, as Jimmy Heath plunged in from 8 yards out and Wyatt Breuch kicked the extra point to trim the deficit to 10-7.
The Blackhawks scored on two touchdown runs in the third quarter to increase their advantage to 24-7, but Poynette’s Dylan Elsing reached the end zone on a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 24-13 with 40 seconds left in the third quarter.
A Prairie du Chien interception return for a touchdown with 7:18 left in the game sealed Poynette’s fate.
Heath led Poynette in rushing with 129 yards on 20 attempts, while Elsing finished with 26 yards on 10 carries and was all over the place on defense, totaling eight solo tackles and getting in on 10 team tackles.
Brock Chadwick paced the Pumas in receiving with three catches for 24 yards.
On Friday, Poynette hosts Wisconsin Dells.