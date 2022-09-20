Wrapped up
Poynette’s Landon McCormick (22) is wrapped up by Adams-Friendship tacklers in the Green Devils’ 35-7 win on Friday, as Avery O’Dea (27) tries to help.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Adams-Friendship was almost unstoppable.

After taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Green Devils put 29 points on the board in the second en route to a 35-7 South Central Conference win at Poynette on Friday.