Adams-Friendship was almost unstoppable.
After taking a 6-0 lead in the first quarter, the Green Devils put 29 points on the board in the second en route to a 35-7 South Central Conference win at Poynette on Friday.
“We have to give credit to Adams,” said Pumas Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “They're a very good, senior-dominated football team with a lot of weapons. They're undefeated for a reason.”
Now 5-0 overall, the Green Devils lead the conference with a 3-0 mark, as Poynette falls to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in South Central play.
Adams-Friendship’s experience showed.
“They're almost all seniors on the offensive and defensive lines, and they have great overall team speed to go along with some tough runners on offense and a tenacious defense,” said Kallungi. “They were able to convert some big plays, and we had a tough time moving the ball against them. I was happy with our guys' effort, and the fact that we kept fighting for four quarters – there definitely wasn't any let up. We'll need to continue that mind set this week as we prepare for Mauston.”
Quarterback Aidan Livingston ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in the second quarter, as he completed 5-of-8 passes for 59 yards and rushed for 103 yards on eight carries.
Kevon Holloway, who had 49 rushing yards on just two attempts, opened scoring with a 44-yard in the opening quarter.
The Pumas finally broke through with 3:01 left in the game, as Ashton Meister tossed an 83-yard touchdown pass to Grayson Dellman. Meister went 4-for-8 in passing attempts, throwing for 116 yards. Hunter Borgen completed 6-of-7 passes for 24 yards, as the Pumas were held to 0 rushing yards on the night.
Defensively, Carter Petersen collected a team-high 10 tackles, as James Amacher added six.
The Pumas try to get back on the winning track on Friday at Mauston.
