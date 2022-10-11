Going on the road to Platteville, the Poynette football team moved the ball on offense. Too many of their drives stalled, however.
“We did some good things Friday night, but in the end, Platteville made more plays than we did,” said Greg Kallungi, Poynette’s head coach. “We were able to answer their score on the opening possession with one of our own to finish off a nice drive and we were able to put together a few other drives throughout the gamebut couldn't finish them off.”
With the 34-7 non-conference loss, Poynette drops to 2-6 overall. The Pumas are 1-5 in South Central Conference play. It seems another playoff appearance isn’t in the cards for Poynette.
The Pumas wrap up the regular season on Friday by hosting Wisconsin Dells.
At Platteville, Poynette fell behind 7-0 when Derek Digman threw the first of his four touchdown passes on the night, hitting Garrison Tashner on a 5-yard toss.
The Pumas tied it up on a 1-yard plunge by Hunter Borgen. Gabe Tobin kicked the extra point.
Platteville took the lead for good later in the first quarter when Digman and Tashner connected on an 18-yard touchdown pass, as the Hillmen’s defense bent but didn’t break,
“Defensively, we have to give Platteville credit – we were in good position on a handful of passing plays, but their receiver went up and made a play,” said Kallungi. “I thought our special teams was improved over the week before. Our return game set up the offense in pretty good shape throughout the game. Overall, again, I was happy with the effort of our guys, but Platteville was able to make more plays than we were.”
Digman threw for 221 yards on 14-for-28 passing. As a team, Platteville rushed for 128 yards.
On Poynette’s side of the ledger, Borgen completed 7-of-20 passes for 84 yards, while also rushing for 64 yards on 19 carries.
As a team, the Pumas accumulated 62 yards on the ground. Hans Mueller was Poynette’s leading receiver with two catches for 19 yards. Carter Petersen had a 32-yard reception.
James Amacher was a tackling machine for the Pumas, finishing with a team-high 10 tackles on the night. Borgen had seven. Avery O’Dea came up with an interception for Poynette.