Going on the road to Platteville, the Poynette football team moved the ball on offense. Too many of their drives stalled, however.

“We did some good things Friday night, but in the end, Platteville made more plays than we did,” said Greg Kallungi, Poynette’s head coach. “We were able to answer their score on the opening possession with one of our own to finish off a nice drive and we were able to put together a few other drives throughout the gamebut couldn't finish them off.”