A great defensive effort in the first half went for naught.
After playing Mauston to a scoreless tie by halftime, the Poynette football team couldn’t keep it up in a 32-7 South Central Conference loss on the road on Friday.
A great defensive effort in the first half went for naught.
After playing Mauston to a scoreless tie by halftime, the Poynette football team couldn’t keep it up in a 32-7 South Central Conference loss on the road on Friday.
“We played very well defensively during the first half Friday night,” said Puma Head Coach Greg Kallungi. ‘Offensively, we struggled to sustain drives and execute our assignments. We were able to hit a big play early in the second half to take the lead. Unfortunately, once they were able to grab the momentum we weren't able to get it back.”
With the loss, Poynette falls to 2-4 overall and 1-4 in South Central Conference play, while Mauston improved to 2-2 in the conference and 2-4 overall.
With Ashton Meister at quarterback, Poynette scored on a long touchdown pass to Hunter Borgen, who started the season as the Pumas’ signal- caller. Borgen caught four passes for 78 receiving yards and rushed for 12 yards on eight carries for the game.
The lead was short-lived, as Mauston took control, scoring 19 points in the third quarter and adding another 13 in the fourth. Meanwhile, Poynette’s offense sputtered.
“We made too many mistakes, whether it was a turnover, penalty, dropped pass or missed assignment to expect to win,” said Kallungi. “Those are things we need to work to clean up this week.”
Mauston running back Garron Brandt rushed for a game-high 160 yards on 17 attempts, scoring two touchdowns. Brady Baldwin racked up 116 yards on the ground on 17 carries.
Meanwhile, Mauston’s Tyler Link completed 12-of-24 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown. Brock Massey caught six passes for 119 yards and a touchdown in Mauston’s win.
For Poynette, Meister went 5-for-20 through the air, throwing for 83 yards and a touchdown, along with three interceptions.
Avery O’Dea led the rushing attack for Poynette, totaling 27 yards on three carries.
Poynette’s leading tackler was Jackson Geitner, who finished with nine on the night. Kamden O’Connor had eight tackles, while Carter Petersen and James Amacher totaled six each.
Next up for Poynette is a home game Friday against Westfield.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.