The Pumas weren’t going down without a fight.
On Friday, Oct. 14, the Poynette football team hosted South Central Conference champion Wisconsin Dells in the regular-season finale for both teams. The Chiefs rolled to a 43-17 victory.
“Overall, I thought, for the majority of the game, we stood toe-to-toe with them,” said Greg Kallungi, head coach of the Pumas. “They're the conference champs and very deservingly so, but I thought our guys competed very well. The final score will look a little more lopsided than I think the game was, but I thought our effort was very good.”
Poynette’s season comes to an end, as the Pumas finished 2022 with a 2-7 overall record and a 1-6 mark in South Central play. Dells is 8-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference.
Early on, the Pumas hung with the Dells, with Gabe Tobin booting a 35-yard field goal with 1:36 left in the first quarter that made it 7-3.
Dells responded with a field goal, before Poynette tied the game on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Borgen to Avery O’Dea at the 6:09 mark of the second quarter. Two touchdown throws by Braden Buss to finish the half put the Chiefs ahead for good at 24-10.
“We were able to move the ball on the ground as well as completing some longer passes,” said Kallungi. “Defensively, for the most part I thought we played pretty well, but they were able to hit some big plays on us and take advantage of a couple of turnovers. The Dells is big and physical up front, and they have some very good athletes as well.”
A 1-yard plunge by Buss extended Dells’ lead to 30-10 with 7:57 left in the third quarter, but Borgen hit Kamden O’Connor for a 16-yard touchdown pass to pull Poynette to within two scores.
But Buss wasn’t through. He threw two more touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as the Dells pulled away.
Borgen had a big game for Poynette at quarterback, completing 10-of-22 passes for 141 yards, while rushing for a team-high 119 yards. He also led the Pumas in tackles with 10, as James Amacher added eight. O’Connor, Amacher and Borgen all recovered fumbles for Poynette.
O’Connor had four catches for 34 receiving yards, as Carsten Small caught three passes.
