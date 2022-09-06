It’s hard be critical when a team earns a shutout.
Still, the Poynette football team made a lot of mistakes in the Pumas’ 24-0 South Central Conference win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
It’s hard be critical when a team earns a shutout.
Still, the Poynette football team made a lot of mistakes in the Pumas’ 24-0 South Central Conference win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake.
“We did a lot of good things Friday night but definitely have some things we need to clean up,” said Greg Kallungi, head coach of Poynette. “Defensively, any time you're able to shut out your opponent, you're happy with that. We had a couple of timely turnovers we were able to force and that helped us preserve the shutout.’
The Pumas are 2-1 overall on the season, with a 1-0 mark in conference play. The final margin could have been bigger.
“Offensively and on special teams we were able to put together a number of big plays,” said Kallungi. “Unfortunately, a couple of those were called back because of penalties. We definitely can't afford the high number of penalties we had on Friday. That's the number one area we need to improve on going forward.”
The game was scoreless until the second quarter, when Hunter Borgen crashed in from 1 yard out on a quarterback keeper. Gabe Tobin kicked the extra point to make it 7-0, and then nailed a 20-yard field goal to extend Poynette’s lead to 10-0.
Neither team scored in the third quarter, but in the fourth, Borgen rushed for two touchdowns in a span of two and a half minutes, racing 18 yards for the first one and 21 on the second.
For the game, Borgen completed 7-of-14 passes for 114 yards, while racking up a team-high 172 rushing yards on 24 carries. Hans Mueller had a big game, too, catching two passes for 99 yards.
Defensively, James Amacher recorded seven tackles, while Owen Breuch, Reggie Buss and Luke Romack each had four tackles. Julian Sanger had an interception for Poynette.
Tobin converted all three of his PAT kicks.
On Friday, Sept. 9, Poynette travels to Wautoma, before returning home on Sept. 16 to host Adams-Friendship.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.