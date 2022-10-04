Special teams’ miscues proved costly for the Poynette football team in a close 21-20 homecoming loss to Westfield on Friday.
“I thought we played well overall, but we can't afford to have the breakdowns that we had,” said Greg Kallungi, head coach of the Pumas, who fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in South Central Conference play. “We had a couple of glaring breakdowns on a punt and kickoff return that resulted in 14 points against us. That's hard to overcome.”
Poynette grabbed an early 6-0 on a 50-yard run by Hunter Borgen at the 5:36 mark of the first quarter, but the extra-point try was unsuccessful.
The Pioneers took a 7-6 in the second quarter, as Kashton Kangas threw to Ervin Meiller for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 11:57 remaining in the half.
But Poynette went back on top in the third quarter on a 10-yard run by Borgen, who rushed for 159 yards on 23 carries for the game. The two-point conversion attempt failed, leaving the score 12-7. Westfield responded quickly, as Sam Berruecos returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a score. The Pioneers couldn’t convert their try for two, so they led 13-12 with another quarter to play.
Westfield extended its lead to 21-12 as Ty Monfries returned a blocked kick for a touchdown with 9:49 left in the game. Kangas threw to Tommy Huff for the two-point conversion, which ended up being the difference.
About two minutes later, Borgen scored his third rushing touchdown of the game, racing 15 yards for the score. Borgen also ran in the two-point conversion to pull Poynette to within a point of Westfield.
However, that capped the scoring for the Pumas.
Ashton Meister completed 5-of-16 pass attempts for 105 yards but also was intercepted five times. Carsten Small and Avery O’Dea each had two catches, combining for 91 receiving yards.
On defense, James Amacher finished with a team-high 12 tackles, while Luke Romack totaled 10 tackles. In the end, Poynette couldn’t come up with the win.
“We also left points on the field in a couple of situations that we have to convert on,” said Kallungi. “I was happy with the guys’ effort again. They played hard. They showed great resilience to come back and score to get the momentum back after Westfield made those big plays. We just need to work to get those other things cleaned up.”
The Pumas travel to Platteville on Friday for a non-conference match-up.