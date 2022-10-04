Special teams’ miscues proved costly for the Poynette football team in a close 21-20 homecoming loss to Westfield on Friday.

“I thought we played well overall, but we can't afford to have the breakdowns that we had,” said Greg Kallungi, head coach of the Pumas, who fell to 2-5 overall and 1-4 in South Central Conference play. “We had a couple of glaring breakdowns on a punt and kickoff return that resulted in 14 points against us. That's hard to overcome.”