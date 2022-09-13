Unable to take advantage of early turnovers by Wautoma, the Poynette football team fell 31-7 on the road on Friday in a South Central Conference clash.
The Pumas took a 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Borgen to Carsten Small, with Gabe Tobin kicking the extra point, and Owen Breuch was a ballhawk on defense.
“We were able to get off to a good start by driving the field and scoring on our first drive, and then intercepting Wautoma on their first two possessions,” said Poynette Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “Unfortunately, we weren't able to convert those turnovers into points. Wautoma was able to convert on some big pass plays, and we had a hard time getting things going on the ground offensively and that hurt us.”
Breuch came up with two picks for Poynette, to go with four tackles. Avery O’Dea also had an interception. Jackson Geitner led the Pumas in tackles with six, while Carter Petersen added five.
But Poynette struggled offensively, as Borgen completed 4-of-14 passes for 33 yards, while teammate Ashton Meister went 1-for-6 in passing for 38 yards. He also rushed for 54 yards on 22 carries. Breuch and Peterson both had 12 rushing yards.
O’Dea had two catches for the Pumas, as Kamden O’Connor caught one pass for 38 yards.
For Wautoma, Carson Armstrong threw for 272 yards and four touchdowns, with Christian Weiss hauling in 10 receptions for 172 yards and two scores.
With the loss, Poynette drops to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in South Central Conference play. Wautoma is 1-1 in the conference and 1-3 overall.
Next up for Poynette is a home game on Friday against Adams-Friendship.