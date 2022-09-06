So far, it’s been the defense that’s carried the Poynette football team.
That could change this week, as the Pumas (2-1 overall, 1-0 in South Central play) hit the road to take on a Wautoma team that’s given up over 50 points the last two games.
Adams-Friendship took 0-3 Wautoma to the woodshed last week, piling up 55 points before halftime.
Quarterback Carson Armstrong is the ringmaster for Wautoma’s aerial circus, with Brett Salm and Christian Weiss as two of his top receivers. The two combined for nine catches and 96 yards against Adams-Friendship. Salm, also the team’s leading rusher, caught two passes for 109 yards in a 50-33 loss to Berlin in Week 2. Weiss had a big game, too, snagging four balls for 81 receiving yards.
That game was 35-13 entering the fourth quarter, but Wautoma scored 20 points in the final quarter to close the gap. Defensively, Luke Budde and Avery Moriarity will have to be on their toes for Wautoma, with Poynette’s Hunter Borgen on the prowl.
The Puma quarterback was instrumental in Poynette’s 24-0 win over Montello/Princeton/Green Lake on the road, throwing for 114 yards and rushing for 172.
Meanwhile, Poynette’s defense held Montello/Princeton/Green Lake to 93 total yards of offense, with defenders like Reggie Bush, Avery O’Dea, James Amacher, Owen Breuch, Jackson Geitner and Kamden O’Connor leading the way. The Pumas have only allowed 22 points in three games.
Poynette and Wautoma tangle at Wautoma on Friday at 7 p.m.