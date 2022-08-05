A new look offense could be in store for the Poynette football team in 2022.
The changes are necessary, as graduation robbed the Pumas of many weapons from last year’s squad.
“We lost a lot of our offensive production from last year as well as most of our offensive line,” said Greg Kallungi, who is entering his eighth season as head coach for Poynette, having compiled a 24-35 overall record at the school. “We'll definitely need guys to step up and fill those spots.”
With a 5-4 overall record and a 4-3 mark in South Central Conference play, good enough for third place, the Pumas qualified for the playoffs in 2021. They are aiming for a repeat performance, or better, in 2022.
“We expect to be competitive in the South Central Conference and be in the mix in each game,” said Kallungi. “Wisconsin Dells and Adams-Friendship would have to be the favorites based off of last season and what each school has returning, but if we stay healthy and play the way we're capable of, there's no reason we can't be right there.”
With 12 letterwinners returning, Poynette is bringing back three starters on offense and six on defense. Expect to see a different style of offense for the Pumas this season.
“Offensively we'll be playing more of a spread offense this year,” said Kallungi. “We hope to keep things simple for our players so they can play as fast as they can. We will still need to control the line of scrimmage and be able to run the ball to be successful.”
According to the coach, the Pumas do have depth and talent at wide receiver. Avery O’Dea, Hans Mueller and Carsten Small will be counted on to catch a lot of passes, while Jackson Geitner and Luke Romack will lead the offensive line.
At quarterback, Hunter Borgen is expected to run the show.
Everything is a little more settled on the defensive side of the ball, as the Pumas look to shut down opposing rushing attacks.
“We'll run an even front as our base primarily,” said Kallungi. “We believe in stopping the run and controlling the line of scrimmage.”
At the same time, Poynette will emphasize getting in quarterbacks’ faces.
“We have a lot of faith in our secondary to cover people, but our best defense against the pass is getting some pressure on the QB,” said Kallungi. “That will definitely help our secondary.”
Among a deep group of defensive backs, O’Dea is the leader of the pack, while Borgen, Small and Mueller are key members of a strong linebacking corps and Geitner and Romack will power the defensive line.
Asked to identify the team’s strengths, Kallungi said, “A lot of players who saw action on defense last year. Also, a lot of depth at WR and DB.”
It’ll be a challenge for Poynette to build its lines on both sides of the ball, as Kallungi noted the Pumas’ biggest weakness as “… depth at certain positions, especially on the offensive and defensive lines.”