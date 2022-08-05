Lining up
The Poynette football team has some work to do in rebuilding its offensive and defensive lines in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

A new look offense could be in store for the Poynette football team in 2022.

The changes are necessary, as graduation robbed the Pumas of many weapons from last year’s squad.