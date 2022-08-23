Cambria-Friesland won the battle in the trenches.
As a result, the Poynette football team lost its season opener at home to the Hilltoppers 16-8, with the winning touchdown coming with 5:44 remaining in the non-conference game.
“We weren't able to control the line of scrimmage like we needed to,” said Pumas Head Coach Greg Kallungi. “They were able to control the clock and grind out yardage which kept our offense off of the field, especially in the second half. Our effort was very good, but we needed to do a better job of execution. That will be our focus this week as we get ready for Pardeeville.”
At 0-1 to start the 2022 campaign, Poynette will play its next three games on the road, starting with Friday’s matchup at Pardeeville, who lost to Markesan 52-7 last Friday.
The Pumas struggled to get anything going offensively against Cambria-Friesland, as they were held to 84 total yards. Defensively, it was a different story, as Owen Breuch collected 11 total tackles and Reggie Bush racked up nine. Breuch also averaged 35.5 yards a punt.
The Hilltoppers got on the board after Poynette’s first offensive series, as a snap on a punt attempt sailed over the kicker’s head into the end zone for a safety. Cambria-Friesland extended its lead to 8-0 with an 8-yard touchdown pass later in the first quarter.
With 7:02 left until halftime, the Pumas tied it up on a 1-yard plunge by quarterback Hunter Borgan, who passed to Carsten Small for the two-point conversion. The halftime score was 8-8.
It stayed that way until the fourth quarter, when Cambria-Friesland took the lead for good on a 4-yard run by Isaac DeYoung at the 5:44 mark. The Hilltoppers converted the two-point attempt to make the final score 16-8.
Borgan completed four of 10 passes for 19 yards, while also leading the Pumas in rushing with 33 yards on 13 carries. Buss ran for 20 yards on five attempts.
