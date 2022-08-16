Pumas scrimmage
The Poynette football team scrimmaged on Friday, Aug. 12, against River Valley and Cuba City in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which opens on Friday, Aug. 19, at home with a non-conference game against Cambria-Friesland.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

A year ago, Cambria-Friesland finished in the middle of the pack in the Trailways Conference football standings with a 5-5 overall record.

Poynette (5-4 overall last season) will open its season at home against the Hilltoppers on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., as the Pumas get warmed up for their second season in the South Central Conference.