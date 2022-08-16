The Poynette football team scrimmaged on Friday, Aug. 12, against River Valley and Cuba City in preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which opens on Friday, Aug. 19, at home with a non-conference game against Cambria-Friesland.
A year ago, Cambria-Friesland finished in the middle of the pack in the Trailways Conference football standings with a 5-5 overall record.
Poynette (5-4 overall last season) will open its season at home against the Hilltoppers on Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m., as the Pumas get warmed up for their second season in the South Central Conference.
A year ago, Cambria-Friesland relied heavily on the running game on offense, with Owen Jones leading the way with 837 rushing yards on 115 carries. Jones has graduated, but Isaac DeYoung and Trevor Krueger are expected back, as they compiled a combined 987 yards on the ground in 2021. Carter Drews could also see time in the offensive backfield.
Drake Burmania also figures to be back at quarterback for the Hilltoppers, after completing 22 of 52 passes for 282 yards and four interceptions last season. Burmania threw three touchdown passes in 2021.
DeYoung and Owens were the team’s leading receivers last year with seven catches apiece.
On defense, Krueger was Cambria-Friesland’s second leading tackler in 2021 with 57 takedowns, while Drews led the way with 75.
Expect Poynette to unveil more of a spread offense this season, with quarterback Hunter Borgen at the controls. Avery O’Dea, Hans Mueller and Carsten Small give Borgen a variety of targets to throw to, although the Pumas still hope to run the ball successfully.
On defense, defensive back O’Dea will team with linebackers Small, Borgen, and Mueller to keep opposing offenses in check, with defensive end Reggie Buss and defensive linemen Jackson Geitner and Luke Romack trying to win battle for the line of scrimmage.
The Pumas have a lot of depth at wide receiver and defensive back, but beyond the starters, the lines have question marks.