Blocking scheme
The Poynette offensive line blocks it up against Cambria-Friesland in Week One of the 2022 season. The Pumas won their second game of the year on Friday, beating Pardeeville 13-6.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Turning in another strong defensive effort, the Poynette football team earned its first win of the season, as the Pumas downed Pardeeville 13-6 on the road on Friday.

Picking off three passes, with Avery O’Dea gathering in two interceptions, Poynette also got its offense untracked, showing balance with 159 passing yards and 146 on the ground.