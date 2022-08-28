Turning in another strong defensive effort, the Poynette football team earned its first win of the season, as the Pumas downed Pardeeville 13-6 on the road on Friday.
Picking off three passes, with Avery O’Dea gathering in two interceptions, Poynette also got its offense untracked, showing balance with 159 passing yards and 146 on the ground.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Pumas struck first with a 46-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Borgan to Grayson Dellman with 7:43 left in the first half. Hunter Webster kicked the extra point to make it 7-0.
The Pumas got another big play in the passing game in the third quarter, as Ashton Meister connected with Owen Breuch on a 66-yard scoring strike. This time, the extra-point kick failed, leaving Poynette with a 13-0 advantage.
Pardeeville pulled to within a touchdown of Poynette in the fourth quarter, when Logan Young threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jamison Wickerson with 7:26 remaining in the game. The Pumas held on for the non-conference win, improving to 1-1 overall.
Borgan led Poynette in rushing with 113 yards on 23 carries. He also completed 7-of-12 passes for 86 yards and had an interception on defense. Meister was 2-for-4 on passing attempts, totaling 73 yards. Carsten Small had three catches for Poynette, as seven different Pumas hauled in passes.
O’Dea and Carter Petersen both had eight tackles to pace Poynette in that category. Jackson Geitner, James Amacher and Hans Mueller each totaled six tackles.
Brad Jacobson rushed for 130 yards for Pardeeville, who fell to 0-2 on the season.
Poynette travels to Montello/Princeton/Green Lake on Friday.