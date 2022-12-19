Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 19, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls Basketball12/28 @ Rio Classic 1 p.m.Ice Age Nordic SkiingJan. 3 City Meet #1 CXC Center TBDWrestling12/29-30 @ UW-Whitewater Classic TBD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys basketball: Aquinas pulls away from Poynette Poynette High School 1st Term Honor Roll – 2022 Girls basketball: Pumas beats Wisconsin Heights, falls to Waterloo Girls basketball: Poynette splits with Portage, Cambridge Game of the Week: Poynette ready to welcome Aquinas Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin