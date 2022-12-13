Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Dec 13, 2022 51 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Boys Basketball12/17 @ Randolph 3 p.m.12/19 @ Marshall 7:30 p.m.12/22 @ Brodhead 7 p.m.Girls Basketball12/16 @ Lodi 7:30 p.m.12/20 @ Mauston 7 p.m.Boys Hockey12/20 Mosinee 7 p.m.12/22 @ Sauk Prairie 7 p.m.Ice Age Nordic Skiing12/17 Lodi Sprints TBDWrestling12/17 Mount Horeb Invite 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Three Poynette grads run different routes to NCAA Division III Cross Country Nationals Poynette's new Parks and Open Spaces Plan to prioritize trail improvements, meditative spaces Poynette High School 1st Term Honor Roll – 2022 Game of the Week: Poynette ready to welcome Aquinas Boys basketball: Aquinas pulls away from Poynette Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin