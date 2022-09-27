Poynette Weekly Sports Schedule plindblad plindblad Author email Sep 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Cross Country9/30 @ Lake Mills Invite, 7:20 p.m.Football9/30 Westfield, 7 p.m.Boys soccer9/30 @ Sauk Prairie triangular, 7 p.m.10/4 Mount Horeb, 7 p.m.10/6 @ Watertown triangular, 7 p.m.Volleyball10/4 @ Watertown Luther Prep, 6:45 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save plindblad Author email Follow plindblad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Cap City Sportscast Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Football: Green Devils roll over Poynette Volleyball: Poynette falls to Lodi in five-set thriller Poynette cross country: Johnson first at Rio Invite, Puma boys finish fifth Football: Pumas start fast, fade in road loss to Wautoma Poynette POW/MIA remembrance at Poynette Park Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Epic Culinary Staff Four Winds Manor Hometown News Superstar Bulletin