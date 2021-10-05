A scoreless draw with Wautoma/Wild Rose on Monday, Sept. 27, was The United boys soccer team’s best result of the week.
It was a rough stretch the rest of the time, as Portage/Poynette lost in succession to Waunakee, Sauk Prairie and Lodi.
Griffin Butson ended up with a clean sheet against Wautoma/Wild Rose.
The next night, against Waunakee, the United endured a 10-0 shutout, before falling 4-1 to Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Sept. 30. Luke Wilson had United’s only goal, as MitcheButson notched an assist.
With nine saves, Griffin Butson did what he could to keep Portage/Poynette in the match.
Against Lodi on Monday, the Blue Devils got goals from Andrew Smith and Connor Pecard to down United.
A scheduled match at Mount Horeb took place on Tuesday, Oct. 5, followed by a home match on Thursday, Oct. 7, against Watertown and a road contest against Wisconsin Dells on Oct. 14.