Dan Rolling is getting a promotion.
The longtime Poynette youth soccer coach, who’s recently worked with Portage/Poynette’s girls’ junior varsity program, has been named head coach of the United boys’ team.
“I’ve come full circle,” said Rolling, with a laugh.
Rolling takes over for Cody Mayne, who led United to a 5-14-3 overall record last fall and an 0-7-1 mark in Badger West Conference play in 2021.
Adding it all up, Rolling figures he’s been involved in soccer for 45 years. He started playing when was around four or five years old and went on to compete in high school soccer at Madison La Follette, where he also coached. He’s also worked as a referee and coached soccer for the last 25 years.
“Overall, I’ve spent literally my whole life being part of the sport,” said Rolling, who began coaching with United about eight or nine years ago as a junior varsity coach, before resigning for two years due to a work conflict and then returning.
For five years, Rolling volunteered as a coach with the United program. Part of his duties involved working with goalkeepers. That’s something he intends to continue, with individual sessions and incorporating them into the overall training regimens. Rolling said most teams just have goalkeepers take shots, and that’s the only practice they get. It’s important to take more time with them, especially since the boys’ team has four to five goalkeeper candidates for next season.
“They’re the quarterbacks,” said Rolling. “They have to be vocal, because they help guide and direct. I never want to have a keeper silent.”
Cody Mayne was hired as United’s boys’ head coach last year. His arrival brought some excitement to the program. Mayne’s role as a local teacher resulted in 40 kids going out for United soccer after a few years of dwindling numbers.
United is losing only six seniors from last year’s boys’ squad.
“We’ve got a great group of returning players,” said Rolling, “and we’ve got a good group of freshmen coming up.”
Rolling wants to continue building momentum for the program and keep players interested. To do that, United needs to generate success on the field and in the classroom.
“We need to make sure we’re developing players as individuals, so that they’re leaving with more confidence as individuals,” said Rolling, who’s still listed as the junior varsity coach for United’s girls’ program, although that could soon change.
United’s girls’ head coach Kathy Mayne has also resigned. Rolling said he has expressed interest in taking on both positions.
Rolling knows that in Poynette, softball is king for girls’ sports and that boys are more interested in football than soccer. Continuing to generate excitement for soccer is the key to keeping numbers high. The challenge is to do it at the younger levels. Rolling has ties to the youth program, and a former United player, Cole Hollander, is holding training sessions on his own for anybody who’s interested in developing soccer skills. Also, a Sunday kick-around gathers kids and parents to bond over soccer.
Around 20 years ago, Rolling started working with Poynette youth soccer. Six months after he began, he was named president and director of coaching. Rolling believes that having high school players work with younger kids will help build interest at the lower grades.
“That gets them thinking about getting to play under the lights and on the big fields,” said Rolling.
Over time, Rolling has developed his own coaching philosophy, and he believes next year’s boys’ team has what it takes to make his system work.
“I like to press,” said Rolling. “I like to put pressure on them, and I like to make teams make mistakes. It’s not just kick and chase, kick and chase. We’ll look to maintain possession. We’ll have a lot of speed and technical skills.”
Knowing that, Rolling thinks United will sneak up on some teams in the fall.
“We have a good core coming back,” said Rolling. “I hope we can take the next step, and I think we can. The Badger Conference is tough, so it will be an uphill climb. Our motto is ‘United Strong.’ Everyone is excited.”