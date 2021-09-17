Luke Wilson registered a hat trick in the Portage/Poynette boys’ soccer team to a 3-1 win over Beaver Dam on Thursday at Veteran’s Memorial Field.
With the victory, the United brought a three-game losing streak to screeching halt, after getting blanked by Edgewood 3-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Reddan Soccer Park, in a Badger – West Conference match.
United’s overall record now stands at 5-4-2, with an 0-2-1 league mark.
Against Beaver Dam, Wilson struck first 2:47 into the game, as Jacob Trudell assisted. Wilson scored again 13 seconds later, with Mitchell Butson getting the helper.
Beaver Dam tallied in the 22nd minute, and it stayed 2-1 until Wilson found the back of the net in the 65th minute off an assist from Griffin Butson, who also had 11 saves as goalkeeper.
Edgewood shut out the United, as Nate Ruprecht had two goals and an assist for the winners.
Again, Griffin Butson totaled 11 saves for Portage/Poynette.
Following a match at Reedsburg on Tuesday, Sept. 21, the United host Oregon on Thursday, Sept. 23 and then travel to Wautoma/Wild Rose on Monday, Sept. 27, and Waunakee on Tuesday, Sept. 28.