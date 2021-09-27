Jacob Trudell gave United hope.
He scored in the 48th minute against Reedsburg to put the Poynette-Portage boys’ soccer team up 1-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 1, but the Beavers tallied twice in the next 31 minutes to squeeze out a 2-1 Badger West Conference win.
Then, United hosted powerhouse Oregon and lost 10-0 at home on Thursday.
Against Reedsburg, Trudell found the back of the net off an assist from Luke Wilson, but it wasn’t enough.
Goalkeeper Griffin Butson secured six saves for United.
Playing at Poynette High School Stadium, United was no match for Oregon, who scored six goals in the first half and tacked on four more in the second half.
Under pressure all night, Butson made 16 saves.
Poynette-Portage falls to 5-6-2 overall and 0-4-1 in the Badger West.
After matches at Wautoma/Wild Rose on Monday, Sept. 27, and at Waunakee on Tuesday, Sept. 28, United hosts Sauk Prairie on Thursday, Sept. 30 at Poynette High School before heading to Lodi on Monday, Oct. 4.