It’s been a rough stretch for the Portage/Poynette boys soccer team.
The United is winless in its last eight matches, including losses last week to Lodi, Mount Horeb and Watertown.
Two more games are left in the regular season, as the United (5-11-3 overall, 0-6-1 in the Badger West Conference) visits Wisconsin Dells on Thursday, Oct. 14, and DeForest on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
Watertown 4, United 0
The Goslings scored two goals in the first 20 minutes en route to the shutout win on Thursday, Oct. 7.
Griffin Butson recorded six saves in goal for Portage/Poynette.
Mount Horeb 7, United 0
Under heavy pressure throughout on Tuesday, Oct. 5, Butson made 12 saves, as United couldn’t crack the scoreboard.
Nam Ganch had a hat trick for Mount Horeb, while Peter Cullen collected two goals and three assists for the Vikings.
Mount Horeb goalkeeper Seth Aiken was forced to make two saves.
Lodi 2, United 0
Playing at Lodi on Monday, Oct. 4, United made Blue Devils goalkeeper Kyle Hoffman work, as he notched five saves to maintain the clean sheet.
Meanwhile, Butson made seven saves for United.
Andrew Smith and Connor Pecard scored goals for Lodi.