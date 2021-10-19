Five was an unlucky number for the Portage/Poynette United boys’ soccer team this past week.
Following a 5-3 loss to Monroe Tuesday, Oct 12 in a Badger West Conference championship series match, United fell to Wisconsin Dells 5-1 Thursday on the road.
Competing at Vet’s Field in Portage, United took an early lead against Monroe, as Luke Wilson scored the first of his two goals in the fifth minute off an assist from Jacob Trudell.
Monroe then reeled off five straight goals, before United stopped the bleeding on a Gabe Tobin goal in the 62nd minute. Five minutes later, Wilson tallied again, as Emmett Brockley assisted.
United goalkeeper Griffin Butson collected 13 saves in the loss.
No details were available for the Wisconsin Dells match.
United drops to 5-13-3 overall and 0-7-1 in conference play.
Portage/Poynette was slated to play at DeForest on Tuesday in a WIAA regional opener.