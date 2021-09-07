It was a high-scoring week for the Portage/Poynette boys soccer team.
The United improved to 4-1-2 overall after tying Monroe 5-5 on Aug. 31 and crushing Nekoosa 10-0 on Thursday, Sept. 2.
Luke Wilson had a hat trick against Nekoosa, while Mitchell Butson scored two goals and finished with two assists.
Others scoring goals for United included Xander Potter, who also added an assist, and Dylan Trudell, Gabe Tobin, Grayson Metzler and Alex Truax. Tobin, Jacob Trudell and Truax also had assists for United.
Meanwhile, Griffin Butson made one save as goalkeeper for United.
Against Monroe, at Poynette High School Stadium, United got a goal from Mitchell Butson in the 55th minute to earn the draw.
Butson finished with three goals, scoring in the 12th minute and the 25th minute, as well. Jacob Zajicek knotted the match at 3-3 in the 27th minute, but Monroe tallied another goal 10 minutes before halftime to make it 4-3.
Jacob Trudell scored off an assist from Gabe Tobin in the 41st minute to tie it again, but Monroe scored 11 minutes later to wrestle back the lead.
Zajicek had a goal and an assist for United, while Nicolas Helmann and Dylan Trudell finished with assists, as did Tobin.
Poynette/Portage hosts Baraboo on Thursday, before hitting the road to play at Redden Soccer Park against Edgewood.