Report: Rolling named new United boys' soccer coach
Jun 16, 2022
According to a Twitter post from Jon Masson, of the Wisconsin State Journal, Portage Athletic Director Ed Carlson said that Dan Rolling has been named boys soccer coach for Portage-Poynette United.