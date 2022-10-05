Brockley with the ball
Emmett Brockley (6) carries the ball in a sprint during the United boys’ soccer team’s 6-0 loss to Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

Since a rousing win over rival Lodi, the United boys’ soccer team has struggled.

The losing skid has now reached seven games, following three losses in the last week to Waunakee, Sauk Prairie and Mount Horeb.