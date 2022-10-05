Since a rousing win over rival Lodi, the United boys’ soccer team has struggled.
The losing skid has now reached seven games, following three losses in the last week to Waunakee, Sauk Prairie and Mount Horeb.
After taking a 1-0 lead in the seventh minute on a goal by Izaiah Andersen, United allowed five nine straight goals to Waunakee in a 10-2 loss on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Emmett Brockley assisted on Andersen’s goal, as Tryg Ullsvik tallied United’s other goal off a feed from Alex Truax. In net, goalkeeper Griffin Butson was under siege, making 14 saves on the night.
Playing shorthanded on Friday, Sept. 30, United lost at Sauk Prairie 8-0.
“Playing without seven varsity players, five of which are starters, the team just couldn’t keep the energy needed against Sauk,” said United Head Coach Dan Rolling. “Having half of our starting lineup out due to injury and illness takes its toll, not to mention we have a number of players trying to play through some nagging injuries. The guys gave it everything they had, and we’ve called up a few JV players that are giving the team great minutes. We just haven’t been able to field our full Varsity squad for about two and a half weeks.”
United did put some pressure on the Eagles.
“The team was able to cause issues for the Sauk offense, catching them in an offsides position multiple times in the beginning of the match,” said Rolling. “Eventually, Sauk was able to get through for that first goal, and we were down 0-4 at half. The team continued to push and created a couple of scoring opportunities in the start of the second half but couldn’t find the back of the net. As players started to tire and no substitutions available, Sauk pressed harder, scoring four goals within a 10-minute span, ending the game 0-8.”
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, United hosted Mount Horeb at Poynette. After holding the Vikings scoreless in the first half, the dam broke. Mount Horeb scored six goals in the second half to roll to a 6-0 win.
Butson came up with some big saves in the first half, finishing the match with 10 total saves. United finished with 10 shots on goal.
