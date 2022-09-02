Outscoring the opposition 10-1, the United boys’ soccer team downed Monroe and Nekoosa this past week to extend its winning streak to three games.
Monroe scored three minutes into the game on Tuesday, Aug. 30, before Portage/Poynette (6-1 overall, 1-0 in Badger West Conference play) erupted for seven goals en route to a 7-1 victory.
“Monroe scored the first goal three minutes into the game after a ball deflected off two United defenders and fell to Parker Nall, who was able to push a shot pass the outstretched hands of Griffin Butson,” said United Head Coach Dan Rolling. “After that is was all United as they adjusted to the narrow field at Monroe and started moving the ball through the Monroe defense.”
Jinu Lee notched his first hat trick for United, adding an assist in the win. Dylan Trudell, Luke Wilson and Emmett Brockley also scored for United in the first half, as Wilson and Dylan Trudell also each had an assist. Jacob Trudell got the helper on two of Lee’s three goal, and Dylan Trudell capped the scoring, with an assist from Xander Potter.
Butson finished with two saves in net.
United 3, Nekoosa 0
In the heat, Portage/Poynette didn’t wilt, as United showed patience offensively in a road win on Thursday.
“In very warm game conditions the United struggled to find their offense as Nekoosa put forward a strong effort, limiting the chances and opportunities,” said Rolling.
Around the 10-minute mark, Brockley finally broke through for United, as Lee got the assist.
“It stayed that way through the first half as The United continued to work to find space and create scoring opportunities,” said Rolling. “In the second half, changes were made to the front line as the United team was already playing without senior forward Luke Wilson because of injury. The changes paid off as the United started to find their passing game – midfielder Alex Truax and defender Tryg Ullsvik started pressing the Nekoosa defense, which led to the United’s second goal. After Tryg Ullsvik intercepted an errant Nekoosa pass, he pushed up the field eluding a couple of Nekoosa defenders before laying the ball off to Dylan Trudell. The junior took a quick touch past a defender and hammered home a shot to the left bottom corner from about 18 yards out.”
Then, it was Lee’s turn, as Rolling said he split two Nekoosa defenders before being taken down in the penalty area. Lee, a forward, then stepped up to take the penalty kick and Rolling said he buried in the upper corner.
Butson made one save on the night for United, who finished with nine shots on goal and had six corner kicks.