It took some time for the United boys’ soccer team to get rolling against Jefferson.
Once they did, Portage/Poynette was unstoppable in a 7-0 thrashing of the Eagles on Thursday at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage.
“With a wet, soft field it took a little bit for us to get our footing and move the ball, so the first 10 minutes was slow play,” said United Head Coach Dan Rolling. “The team started working the ball much quicker, and we started creating chances from the outside, crossing in for opportunities.’
A barrage of goals was unleashed after Alex Truax scored in the 16th minute, with Jinu Lee assisting.
“The first goal was set-up beautifully by freshman Jinu Lee – after collecting the ball outside the 18-yard box he played a simple pass across to Alex Truax, who hammered it from about 19 yards out into the upper corner,” said Rolling. “From there the team found their pace and the ball movement open the field up – scoring three more goals in the next ten minutes.”
Luke Wilson and Lee both found the back of the net, putting United up 3-0. Dylan Trudell and Jacob Trudell notched assists on the two scores.
Wilson struck again in the 27th minute, as Jacob Trudell got the helper, with Wilson assisting on Nick Helmann’s goal in the 37th minute, as United peppered Jefferson with 12 shots on goal in the first half.
“With a 5-0 lead at halftime we came into the second with a more possession mindset, still looking for scoring opportunities but moving the ball more from one side of the field to the other to open their defense,” sajd Rolling. “It paid off as Emmett Brockley made a run down the right side, slipping past a defender in the box before slotting a pass across the goal mouth to Luke Wilson – capping off his hat trick. Emmett then finished the scoring about 15 minutes later with a penalty kick after a hand ball against Jefferson in the box. The team travels to the Berlin Invite this Saturday.”
For the game, United totaled 14 shots on goal, with Portage/Poynette goalkeeper Griffin Butson collecting three saves on the night. United improves to 2-0 with the win.
