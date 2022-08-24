United kicked off the boys’ soccer season with a tight 4-3 win over Mauston on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The Portage/Poynette squad scored four minutes into the game, as Luke Wilson found the back of the net off an assist from Emmett Brockley. Up 1-0 for most of the first half, United hoped to head into halftime with a lead, but Mauston tied it on an Isaac Bilka goal.
“[The] game started out slow,” said United Head Coach Dan Rolling. “Even with the quick goal four minutes in, we struggled to find our shape and consistent possession. Giving up a late goal in the first half was a bit of a letdown. [We] came out much stronger in the second half, communication was better, movement and passing much stronger.”
Lodi 0, Stoughton 0
The Blue Devils started off the 2022 season with a tie against Stoughton on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
No other information was available.
Mauston outshot United 6-5 in the first half, as Portage/Poynette goalkeeper Griffin Butson made five saves. That was his total for the game, as well.
United seemed in total control early in the second half, strafing Mauston for three goals in a span of eight minutes. Jinu Lee scored an unassisted goal in the 55th minute to give United the lead back, with Wilson setting up Mason Bolgrien for another score at the 62:10 mark. Wilson tallied his second goal of the night 35 seconds later, as Bryce Frey assisted.
Mauston made things interesting late, as Bilka scored two more goals in four minutes.
“[We] looked to take control of the game after going up 4-1 but gave up a couple of late penalties and needed a strong finish to hold them off,” said Rolling. “Mauston has a solid team with 14 seniors. [We] played very well, and we did pretty good at the end to close the game out.”
United had 10 shots on goal, compared to eight for Mauston.
On Thursday, Aug. 25, Portage/Poynette hosts Jefferson, before heading to the Berlin Tournament on Saturday. United begins play on Saturday against Omro.