United kicked off the boys’ soccer season with a tight 4-3 win over Mauston on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The Portage/Poynette squad scored four minutes into the game, as Luke Wilson found the back of the net off an assist from Emmett Brockley. Up 1-0 for most of the first half, United hoped to head into halftime with a lead, but Mauston tied it on an Isaac Bilka goal.