United goes through drills
Members of the United boys’ soccer team work on ballhandling fundamentals at practice on Monday at Veterans Memorial Field in Portage. A co-op between Poynette and Portage, United has a new head coach this season in Dan Rolling.

 By Peter Lindblad plindblad@hngnews.com

The penthouse suite in the Badger West Conference might be out of reach.

Nonetheless, the United boys’ soccer team plans on moving on up under Dan Rolling, the program’s new head coach.