The penthouse suite in the Badger West Conference might be out of reach.
Nonetheless, the United boys’ soccer team plans on moving on up under Dan Rolling, the program’s new head coach.
“With a large core of last year’s varsity returning, I feel the team will be very competitive,” said Rolling. “I would like to think we could finish in the middle of the conference, but the Badger is always very strong.”
Getting everyone on the same page is the first order of business for Rolling, as the Portage-Poynette co-op seeks to improve on last season’s 5-14 overall record and its 0-7-1 mark in the Badger West.
“We should have strong team chemistry to start with and the players will need to work hard to build that chemistry with new starters/varsity players,” said Rolling. “When combining players from two schools, it’s instrumental for them to gel as quickly as possible.”
United returns 14 letterwinners, including five starters expected to key the offensive attack and two more on the defensive backline. One thing’s for sure: United will be fast.
“Team speed at all levels, ball control and movement, increased field vision,” responded Rolling, when asked what United’s strengths are for this season.
That’ll be crucial for an offensive attack that promises to be varied. United will be able to change things up on the fly.
“Our formations will vary based on our opponent, what can we exploit, primarily running a 1-4-4-2 which can change as the game progresses,” said Rolling. “Luke Wilson and Emmett Brockley will be scoring threats up front with Jacob and Dylan Trudell supporting them from the mid-field. Overall team speed is a major strength, quicker ball and player movement will also be key.”
Flexibility will also be practiced on defense.
“Our defensive shape could be adjusted to take away what our opponent likes to do – primarily playing with a back four,” said Rolling. “Tryg and Sawyer Ullsvik will be key to not only slowing down offensive players but to generate offense themselves. Matt Lannoye and Bryce Frey will provide additional support and also have the skills to create offense. Griffin Butson returns in goal for his second year on varsity with Mason Bolgrien to back him up.”
Rolling wants United defenders to be vocal.
“Strong communication between the back four will be key and one of their strengths,” said Rolling. “Rebuilding the back line with new varsity starters will take time, but all of them have at least one year of varsity under their belt, so this is nothing new.”
With new varsity players getting used to different roles, a new coach and a different style of play, United has some work to do before the season starts. Still, United is motivated to get better.
“[The] team is hungry to improve from last season – felt they let some games slip away they should have won,” said Rolling.
With players like Brockley, Wilson and the Trudells on the verge of breakout seasons, United should be more competitive in 2022. The conference, as always, is tough.
“I think Oregon will still be the team to beat in the West,” said Rolling. “They lost a number of players but still have a great core returning. I expect Baraboo to be there to challenge with Mount Horeb waiting to slip into the top two. The Badger West is always a strong conference to play in. Even as teams lose high numbers it seems they just reload without missing a beat. Oregon is usually at the top with everyone chasing them. Baraboo has a strong team lead by the Lopez twins, and Mount Horeb and Sauk are always in the mix.”
Maybe, just maybe, it’s time for United to sneak into the top half of the league.
“I think this year the United Team will take a few steps forward to climb up the standings based on the experience and returning players,” said Rolling.