Emma Gavinski homered and Holly Lowenberg struck out 11 as Poynette beat the host Lakeside Lutheran softball team 12-1 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday, April 12.
Warriors starter Kieghtan Rank took the loss, allowing five earned on 13 hits with three strikeouts, two walks in seven frames. Lakeside (4-1, 1-1 Capitol North) made eight errors. Offensively, Nora Statz was 2-for-3 and Abby Meis doubled.
The Pumas had 13 hits, including three for extra bases, and led 7-0 through three after four third-inning runs. Gavinski's two-run blast to left in the second made it 3-0. Lowenberg earned the decision, giving up three hits and walking none in seven innings.
A four-run fourth inning doomed the Pumas in a 4-2 loss to Mayville on Thursday, April 14. Both teams had eight hits, as Poynette took a 1-0 lead in the second inning.
Kassidy McCaffery totaled four hits for the Pumas, as Lowenberg went the distance in the circle and struck out 14 batters.
Scoring three runs in the second and third innings to take control in a 7-2 win at home over DeForest on Friday, April 15.
Ashia Meister had two hits and drove in two runs to pace the Pumas at the plate, while Abby Klink led Poynette with three RBI.
Pitcher Brooke Steinhorst got the win for Poynette, recording four strikeouts in five innings of work. Lowenberg came on in relief of Steinhorst and struck out three.
Against Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, April 19, Lowenberg tossed a one-hitter and struck out 18 to earn the shutout win.
Steinhorst and Laken Wagner had two hits apiece, as Wagner, Lowenberg and Morgan Gunderson all had an RBI for Poynette.
Poynette is now 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Capitol North Conference play, as the Pumas were slated to host Lodi on Wednesday, April 20, before traveling to Lake Mills on Thursday, April 21. They host Columbus on Tuesday, April 26.