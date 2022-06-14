Make it six state titles for the Poynette softball program.
Playing in the WIAA Division 3 state final on Saturday, June 11, at Goodman Diamond in Madison, the Pumas downed New Holstein 5-3. A four-run third inning made the difference.
For Matt Ramberg, Poynette’s head coach, winning it all this year makes up for the disappointing end to the 2021 campaign.
“It’s been a long year from the sectional championship game in Dodgeville where we lost 1-0 to the eventual state champion,” said Ramberg. “This is a very special accomplishment.”
The Pumas outhit New Holstein 8-5 and took advantage of four errors by the Huskies. In both games at state, Poynette made its hits count. The Pumas’ relative lack of experience didn’t matter.
“We had a young group of freshmen that came up and filled roles left by seniors, and they fit in well,” said Ramberg. “They had big hits when we needed them. One through nine, we had girls that could hit the ball.”
Against New Holstein, Ashia Meister and Morgan Gunderson set the table at the top of the order, as they both went 2-for-3 on the day, combining for three runs and two RBIs. A two-run double by Holly Lowenberg was the big blow.
Poynette fell behind 1-0 in the second inning, but the Pumas wiped out that deficit in a decisive third inning.
Laken Wagner singled to center. Mercedi Lapacek came in to run for Wagner. Alli Ripp bunted Lapacek over to second, with Meister plating Lapacek with a single. Meister advanced to second and then third on the play, after an error by the New Holstein rightfielder. Gunderson followed with an RBI single, making it 2-1. Brooke Steinhorst reached base on a fielder’s choice, with Gunderson moving to second on an error and then going to third.
Then came Lowenberg’s game-breaking two-bagger.
“We bounced back,” said Ramberg. “They (New Holstein) made a couple of mistakes. Putting up four runs was big for us mentally and allowed us to move forward the rest of the game.”
New Holstein got a run back in the fourth, but the Pumas answered with one of their own.
With the score 5-3 in the seventh, New Holstein got a runner on base, but Lowenberg struck out a batter looking to end the game, as she went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight and walking none. Of the three runs she allowed, only two were earned.
Lowenberg was able to work her way out of early trouble.
“She started throwing a few more rise balls,” said Ramberg. “She was able to make a pitch when she got behind, throw a fastball when she needed to or throw a changeup when it was called for. She handled the pressure extremely well. She had a lot more command of her pitches this year, and she’s really grown as a pitcher.”
Poynette finishes the 2022 campaign with a 21-5 record, including a 9-1 mark in the Capitol North Conference. Ramberg, whose team also won the conference title this year, said that playing a difficult schedule prepared the Pumas for high-pressure situations and good teams.
“We built a tougher schedule,” said Ramberg. “We took some losses to good teams, but that put us in position to get through tough times. We were able to play from behind because we knew we couldn’t play scared.”
Ahead of the Saturday championship game, Kassidy McCaffery was asked how it feels to play for the state title. She said, “It’s amazing. It’s so exciting.”
Poynette 10, Wautoma 0
Timely hits and dominant pitching helped put Poynette in the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
On Friday, the Pumas exploded for five runs in the second inning en route to a 10-0 pummeling of Wautoma at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The mercy rule came into effect as the game ended in the fifth inning.
The Pumas were excited for a chance to win a state title.
“It feels great,” said Brooke Steinhorst, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. “I’m kind of nervous, though.”
Lowenberg turned in another strong pitching performance, allowing only three hits. She had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning and struck out six in tossing the shutout.
“She’s gotten really good at hitting her spots,” said Ramberg. “When it’s 0-2 or 1-2, she’s been good about not laying anything out over the plate. She came to me after the Lake Mills game and said she knows she doesn’t have to strike everybody out. That shows a lot of growth.”
In the leadoff spot, Meister had a big day, sparking the offense by going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Abby Klink went 2-for-3 with two runs as Poynette made efficient use of every one of their 12 hits. The Pumas were helped by four Wautoma errors.
“We just like going against fast pitchers, and we had a lot of energy.” said McCaffery, who went 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs.
To finish the season, Poynette went on an eight-game winning streak, but there were times when the bats were mostly silent. In the postseason, however, the Pumas got hot.
“Honestly, we worked hard at it,” said Steinhorst, “but it was also a matter of us getting closer, having a lot of dinners together.”
Building chemistry eventually translated to success at the plate and in the field.
“There were many times throughout the year when we couldn’t get that big hit,” said Ramberg. “To do it on that stage, at state, is a big deal for them.”