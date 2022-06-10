Members of the Poynette softball team celebrate the Pumas’ 10-0 win over Wautoma on Friday in the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals. Poynette will play New Holstein in the state championship game on Saturday at approximately 1 p.m. at Goodman Diamond in Madison.
Timely hits and dominant pitching helped the Poynette softball team reach the WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
On Friday, the Pumas exploded for five runs in the second inning en route to a 10-0 pummeling of Wautoma at Goodman Diamond in Madison. The mercy rule came into effect as the game ended in the fifth inning.
The Pumas are excited for a chance to win a state title.
“It feels great,” said Brooke Steinhorst, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. “I’m kind of nervous, though.”
Holly Lowenberg turned in another strong performance in the pitcher’s circle, allowing only three hits. She had a no-hitter going into the fourth inning and struck out six in tossing a shutout.
“She’s gotten really good at hitting her spots,” said Poynette Head Coach Matt Ramburg, whose team is now 20-5 on the season. “When it’s 0-2 or 1-2, she’s been good about not laying anything out over the plate. She came to me after the Lake Mills game and said she knows she doesn’t have to strike everybody out. That shows a lot of growth.”
In the leadoff spot, Ashia Meister had a big day, sparking the offense by going 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs. Abby Klink went 2-for-3 with two runs as Poynette made every one of their 12 hits count, while also taking advantage of four Wautoma errors.
“It’s an awesome feeling,” said Kassidy McCaffery, who went 2-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs. “We just like going against fast pitchers, and we had a lot of energy.”
Poynette will take on New Holstein in the Division 3 title game on Saturday at approximately 1 p.m. at Goodman Diamond.