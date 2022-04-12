Poynette pitcher Holly Lowenberg shut out St. Mary's Springs Academy in the Pumas’ 5-0 win on Saturday, April 9, in the first game of a softball doubleheader to open the season. Lowenberg allowed only one hit and struck out 17 batters.
Recording 17 strikeouts, she kicked off the Poynette softball team’s season with a 5-0 three-hit shutout in the first game of a home doubleheader Saturday with St. Mary’s Springs Academy.
The Pumas earned a sweep by topping St. Mary’s 7-2 in the second game.
Game one was a tense 1-0 affair until Poynette broke it open with four runs in the fifth inning.
Morgan Gunderson drove in a pair of runs on two hits, as Lowenberg and Abby Klink each had an RBI.
It was Lowenberg’s pitching that stole the show, however, as she kept opposing hitters at bay all game.
In the second contest, Poynette jumped out to a 3-0 lead with three runs in the second inning. The Pumas added another in the fourth, before St. Mary’s Springs got two back in its half of the frame.
Poynette plated three insurance runs in the sixth to pull away.
Brooke Steinhorst turned in a strong pitching performance, going the distance and fanning eight batters. At the plate, she had two hits, as did Kassidy McCaffery. Ashia Meister led the way for Poynette with three hits, driving in a pair of runs. Gunderson also had two RBI.
Sporting a 2-0 record, the Pumas were slated to play at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday, April 12, with a home game against Mayville on Thursday, April 14.