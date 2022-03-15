Matt Ramberg’s tenure as head coach of the Poynette softball team is off to a flying start.
After finishing second in the Capitol North Conference with an 8-2 record a year ago, the Pumas won a regional title and made it all the way to the sectional finals.
That’s where the journey ended, as Poynette suffered a tough 1-0 loss to Dodgeville. Ramberg enjoyed the ride.
“During our shortened season last year, and coupled with a young team, we came together and made it deep in the playoffs,” said Ramberg, whose team finished 20-5 overall in his first season in charge. “As a first-year coach and learning a new program, we had a great season.”
Ramberg isn’t expecting a sophomore slump for his Pumas.
“This season, I expect we will be fighting for the Capitol North title with a fairly young team yet,” said Ramberg. “in order to reach our goals this season, we need to work harder and be better and that starts at practice. Although we will have a young team again this year, I see the determination in these athletes to be better.”
A talented crop of young players will look to give Poynette a boost. Ramberg said, “There are several incoming freshmen that will compete for varsity positions.”
There aren’t many weaknesses in the Pumas’ lineup. Ramberg said the team should be good in most aspects of the game, but he added that Poynette’s pitching will be its biggest strength.
Abby Klink is returning for Poynette after what Ramberg described as a “stellar junior year.” Next fall, she is heading to Notre Dame for her education.
Along with Klink, other letter winners back for Poynette include Brooke Steinhorst. Val Heth, Holly Lowenberg, Ashia Meister, Jocelynn Nehls, Alli Ripp and Laken Wagner. Klink, Wagner, Steinhorst, Lowenberg, Meister and Ripp will be relied upon for offensive fireworks. The same group will spearhead Poynette’s defense.
Looking at the conference in total, Ramberg sees a close race for the top spot developing over the 2022 campaign.
“I believe that this year will be no different than last year,” said Ramberg. “It will come down to the last couple conference games between three programs.”
Poynette will have to fend off Lake Mills and Columbus to win the Capitol North crown. That’s how Ramberg sees it.
To take the league, the Pumas will have to overcome their youth. A scrimmage at home against Baraboo on Tuesday, March 22, will start the learning process, as the Pumas open the season on Tuesday, March 29, at Marshall.