Members of the Poynette softball team meet in the pitcher’s circle during the Pumas’ state semifinal win over Wautoma on Friday. Poynette edged New Holstein 5-3 on Saturday to bring home the school’s sixth state softball title.
The Poynette softball team are the WIAA Division 3 state champions. It’s the Pumas’ sixth state title.
A four-run third inning made the difference, as the Pumas downed New Holstein 5-3 on Saturday the Division 3 final.
They outhit New Holstein 8-5 and took advantage of four errors by the Huskies.
Ashia Meister and Morgan Gunderson set the table at the top of the order, as they both went 2-for-3 on the day, combining for three runs and two RBI. A two-run double by Holly Lowenberg was the big blow.
Lowenberg went the distance in the pitcher’s circle, striking out eight and walking none. Of the three runs she allowed, only two were earned.
In that decisive third inning, Laken Wagner singled to center. Mercedi Lapacek came in to run for Wagner. Alli Ripp bunted Lapacek over, with Meister plating Lapacek with a single. Meister advanced to second and then third on the play, after an error by the rightfielder. Gunderson followed with an RBI single, making it 2-0. Brooke Steinhorst reached base on a fielder’s choice, with Gunderson moving to second on an error and then going to third.
Then came Lowenberg’s game-breaking two-bagger.
New Holstein got a run back in the fourth, but Poynette answered with one of their own.
With the game 5-3 in the seventh, New Holstein got a runner on base, but Lowenberg struck out a batter looking to end the game.