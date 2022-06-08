It was the shot heard ‘round the state, or at least Poynette.
With the score tied 0-0 in the ninth inning of a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal nailbiter against Cambridge on Tuesday, May 31, Holly Lowenberg blasted a walk-off home run to send the Poynette softball team to the sectional finals, where the Pumas’ offense broke out of a slump to defeat Westby 6-2 and earn a trip to state.
Lowenberg kept laying off pitches, working the count full, before going deep.
“It didn’t come easy,” said Pumas Head Coach Matt Ramburg. “It took nine innings, and we couldn’t get a runner past second base.”
That is, until Lowenberg cleared the centerfield fence – just barely.
“A spectator said it went out by the diameter of a softball,” said Ramburg.
The Pumas have won six straight games and nine of their last 10. Still, Poynette has been struggling at the plate, according to Ramburg.
Those struggles continued against Cambridge, although Laken Wagner and Emma Gavinski both went 2-for-3. Brooke Steinhorst and Alli Ripp also had hits, as Steinhorst also recorded a stolen base. Lowenberg’s only hit on the day was the home run.
In the pitcher’s circle, Lowenberg threw all nine innings, scattering five hits and striking out seven, while walking one in a dominant performance.
On Thursday, June 2, the Pumas traveled to Prairie du Chien to take on Westby. Ashia Meister got the party started.
“Ashia put one right on the top of first base and hit a triple, so we’ve got a runner on third with nobody out,” said Ramburg. “Brooke Steinhorst was up, and she’s strong hitter, but I decided to give the bunt sign. I thought about it and thought about it and thought about it.”
Eventually, Ramburg decided bunting was the way to go, and Steinhorst laid it down. The catcher mishandled it, and Meister scored, making it 1-0. The Pumas needed to get that early run.
“We haven’t hit the ball well the last three or four games,” said Ramburg. “Getting that first run was a confidence booster.”
The Pumas broke it open in the third inning, plating four runs. They added another insurance run in the sixth after Westby cut the deficit to 5-2 in the top of the inning.
Meister went 2-for-4 on the day, with a run scored and an RBI. Going 2-for-3, Abby Klink also drove in a run and scored one. Lowenberg doubled once in her two trips to the plate, and Steinhorst and Gavinski also had hits, with Gavinski recording an RBI.
Again, Lowenberg turned in a strong pitching performance, striking out 14 batters and walking none. She allowed only three hits.
Poynette’s state tournament begins on Friday, June 10, when the Pumas battle Wautoma in a Division 5 semifinal contest.