Still, nobody from the Poynette track and field team advanced to state from the WIAA Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional, held on Thursday, May 26.
‘Our team that qualified for sectionals did an awesome job,” Pumas Head Coach Erin Lowry. “Unfortunately, they were not able to move on to state. We did have a few personal records that night. We could not overcome the tough and tight competition. I’m so proud of every athlete. I look forward to next year. We are very sad to see our seniors go as they have been the backbone of the team.”
Piper Johnson qualified for sectionals in two events, and she finished ninth in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:40.43, while also taking 12th in the 800-meter with a time of 2:37.65.
Felicia Ritzke ended up 12th in the 3200-meter run in 13:12.17, while Hunter Borgen was 16th in the 100-meter with a time of 11.80. Tanis Crawford finished 12th in the 1,600-meter run (4:55.83) and Tucker Johnson placed seventh in the 3,200-meter run in 10:01.46. Teammate Trent Chadwick took 11th in the 3,200-meter run in 10:19.92.
The boys’ 800-meter relay team ended up 11th. The squad included Brock Chadwick, Avery O’Dea, Reggie Buss, Hans Mueller. Meanwhile, the 400-meter relay group placed 10th and included Brock Chadwick, O’Dea, Jimmy Heath, and Borgen.
The closest Poynette came to advancing to state in any event was the boys’ 3,200-meter relay, which placed fifth. They missed out by one place. That group included Trent Chadwick, Austin Kruger, Trent Sickenberger and Tucker Johnson.
“They all did an outstanding job,” said Lowry. “I know our seniors will accomplish many things as they move forward to their next journey. I also look forward to next season with new athletes and to see how our current athletes have grown.”