Depth made all the difference for the Poynette boys’ track and field team.
Described as a “major win” by co-head coach Erin Lowry, the Pumas placed first at the Pardeeville Bulldog Invitational, topping 12 other teams.
“We as a coaching staff are extremely proud of the work they have put in and will continue to put in throughout the rest of the season and we look forward to our next meet,” said Lowry. “There were nine personal records and two seasonal records set on the boys side.”
Pardeeville Bulldog Invite
Totaling 105 points, Poynette beat second-place Horicon by two points and third-place Mauston by 4.5 points.
“While not every boy placed in the top three for their event, they at least placed in the top eight in all events to help get the win,” said Lowry.
Lucas Pickarts and Reggie Buss led the way, with Pickarts winning the high jump by clearing 6’2” and Buss taking first in the shot put with a throw of 38’10.”
Other individuals who shined were Hans Mueller, who placed third in the 110 high hurdles in 19.41, and Brock Chadwick, who was the runner-up in the triple jump, leaping 39’0.25.”
The Pumas also took second in three relays. Those finishes included those of the 400-meter group of Brock Chadwick, Hunter Borgen, Jimmy Heath and Avery O’Dea, the 800-meter relay team of Mueller, O’Dea, Buss and Brock Chadwick, and the 3,200-meter combination of Trent Chadwick, Austin Kruger, Tanis Crawford and Trent Sickenberger.
For the Poynette girls, the Pumas finished eighth out of 13 teams, racking up 36 points.
“Our girls put on a courageous attempt and worked exceptionally hard in all the events that they competed in,” said Lowry. “This was great as we only had some of our athletes due to injury and illness.”
Individually, Piper Johnson ended up third in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:39.43 and second in the 1,600-meter run in 5:45.05. Meanwhile, Felicia Ritzke placed first in the 3,200-meter run in 13:12.24.
“While not all the girls placed, we did have several throughout the night get personal records in the various events they participated in,” said Lowry. “There were a total of six personal records set on the girls side. We are so proud of the work that the girls put in through the night.”
Tucker Johnson
That same night as the Pardeeville Invite, Tucker Johnson was somewhere else.
“He was invited to participate in the Hale Distance Night at the West Allis Sport Complex,” said Lowry. “He participated in the 1,600-meter race placing 12th out of 20 with a time of 4:34.00 – a new personal record for him.”
Lodi Capitol Conference Meet
Both the Poynette boys’ and girls’ teams fell to Lodi – the boys by a score of 100-46 and the girls by 106-21.
“While the numbers were low in the number of first, second, and third places, we put on a valiant attempt and worked our hardest to get to the level of competition that we are currently at,” said Lowry. “Many of the athletes, while they did not place in the top three, still put up personal bests. We had 13 personal records set on the boys’ side and seven personal records set on the girls’ side all throughout various events.”
Piper Johnson and Raschel Taylor earned first-place finishes in the 800-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles, respectively. Johnson won in a time of 2:41.13, while Taylor crossed the finish line in 1:03.45.
Second-place finishers for the Poynette girls included Johnson, who ran a 5:39.83 in the 1,600-meter run, and Maddie Lee, who ran a 1:30.24 in the 400-meter run, an event where the Pumas’ Ava Brickson took third in 1:31.41.
Ritzke took third in both the 1,600-meter run (6:19.77) and the 800-meter run (2:53.96), while Leah Hutchinson finished third in the shot put (29’1.5”) and the triple jump (25’3”). Also, Taylor was third in the 100 hurdles in 20.02.
The Poynette boys turned in a handful of first-place finishes, with both the 800-meter and 400-meter relay teams winning in 1:41.63 and 47.47, respectively. Other winners for the Pumas included Crawford (5:10.17) in the 1,600-meter run, Tucker Johnson (10:20.97) in the 3,200-meter run, and Clayton Nehls (116’5”) in the discus.
Among those taking second were Mueller (19.151) in the 110-meter high hurdles, Jimmy Heath (12.05) in the 100-meter dash, Adam Rogge (53.11) in the 300-meter hurdles, and Trent Chadwick (2:10.31) in the 800-meter run.
Four Puma boys finished third, including Rogge (21.88) in the 110-meter high hurdles, Hunter Borgen in the 100-meter dash (12.34) and the shot put (37’5”), and Sickenberger (1:00.79) in the 400-meter run.